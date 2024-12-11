The Royal Thai Embassy in Delhi today, December 11, said that Thailand's E-Visa will be implemented in India from January 1, 2025. "All non-Thais currently stay in India can apply at http://thaievisa.go.th," the post read. As per the post, Thailand e-visa for those with Indian passports will be available from January 1. Those interested in applying for a Thailand e-visa can visit the official website of Thai e-visa at Thai visa.go.th. However, the Royal Thai Embassy in Delhi also said that the 60-day visa exemption for Indian passport holders will remain effective. Thailand National Day 2024: EAM S Jaishankar Wishes His Counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa on National Day.

