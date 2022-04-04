A restaurant in Mumbai's Versova has become the talk of the town for all the right reasons. According to reports, Versova's Bambai Nazariya cafe which is famous for its 'Pink Chai', employs members of the transgender community only. Speaking about the restaurant's noble initiative an employee said, "This is the first transgender cafe, opened in Andheri, Versova. The father of our boss dreamt of doing something for the LGBTQI+ community. It's very difficult for our community to get jobs. We only get interviews."

Check tweet:

"This is the first transgender cafe, opened in Andheri, Versova. The father of our boss dreamt of doing something for the LGBTQI+ community. It's very difficult for our community to get jobs. We only get interviews," said another employee pic.twitter.com/kstOLrrAlv — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

