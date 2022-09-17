A 15-day blood donation drive (Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav) began on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Saturday, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya donating blood at a camp set up at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The minister said that more than 87 thousand people donated blood today which is a world record. The drive will continue till October 1.

more than 87 thousand people have voluntarily donated blood, which is a new world record

