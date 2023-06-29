In an unfortunate incident that took place in Tripura, six people lost their lives and 15 were left injured after a chariot came in contact with high-tension wire during the Ulta Rath Yatra in the state. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. As per the latest update, seven people died and 16 others sustained injuries after they were electrocuted during the Ulta Rath Yatra in Tripura's Unakoti district. The incident took place on Wednesday during the Ulta Rath Yatra in the state. After the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the people who were killed in the incident. Tripura Ulta Rath Yatra Mishap: PM Narendra Modi Announces Compensation for Victims After Rath Comes in Contact With High-Tension Wire in Unakoti.

Chariot Comes in Contact With High Tension Wires During Rath Yatra

VIDEO | Six dead, 15 injured as chariot comes in contact with high tension wires during Rath Yatra in Tripura. pic.twitter.com/1fOYYL2yO1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2023

