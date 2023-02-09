Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering from Opposition MPs. During his speech, PM Narendra Modi said true secularism is making sure that the benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries. He further said, "We have transformed the working culture with the power of technology. Our focus is on increasing speed and enhancing scale." PM Narendra Modi Speech in Rajya Sabha: Congress Used To Say 'Gareebi Hatao' but Did Nothing for Over Four Decades

True secularism is making sure that the benefits of different government schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries: PM Modi in reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/FiGpPIX162 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)