In a recent video released by the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi was seen actively engaging with public feedback on the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The video showed Gandhi travelling in a car, reviewing suggestions received via over 10,000 emails and 2 lakh comments across social media platforms. One of the individuals Gandhi reached out to was a woman named Madhuri, who had written a detailed email about taxes. During their conversation, Madhuri brought up concerns about banking and education costs. Upon learning that Madhuri’s son, a class 12 student, was interested in AI engineering, Gandhi offered to invite him to an upcoming Zoom interaction on AI. Addressing another feedback expressing concerns about providing free money to the youth, Gandhi clarified, “No, we are not giving free money to the youth. We will give them an apprenticeship against which they will get Rs 1 lakh in a year. In a way, it will be a training also.” Farmers Asking for MSP, Youngsters Want Jobs, but No One Listening, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi Engages With Public Feedback on Congress Manifesto

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)