Shivani Rajora, the founder of Influish, suffered a fractured arm during a visit to a newly opened trampoline park in Udaipur. In a video shared on Instagram, Rajora explained that she was celebrating her company’s launch on December 10 when the accident occurred. While participating in a fun activity in the ball pit, she collided with the boundary wall, resulting in the injury. Rajora alleged that the park's safety measures were insufficient, with untrained staff, a small landing pit, and no medical facilities on site. She further claimed that other visitors experienced similar injuries that day. Udaipur Palace Gates Reopen After 4 Days As Mewar Family Dispute Ends, Vishvaraj Singh Thanks Government and Administration.

Udaipur Trampoline Park Freak Accident

