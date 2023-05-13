As counting was underway for UP nagar nikay chunav 2023 in Bijnor, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mamta Agrawal fainted at the polling station. She was immediately rushed to nearby hospital by officials present at the spot. The ruling BJP in the state has established leads on all 17 mayoral seats. UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Results: BJP on Course for Massive Victory in Uttar Pradesh Urban Local Body Elections, Leads on Over 250 Nagar Panchayat Chairperson Posts.

AAP Candidate Faints

