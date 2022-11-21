A man thrashed his friend after he refused to buy him liquor. The incident was reported from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows the man thrashing his friend with slippers while the victim continues to say sorry for not able to bring liquor. The man also slaps the victim who continues to plead for mercy. The accused recorded the act themselves and made it viral on social media. The Kushinagar police have taken cognisance of the incident after the video went viral and launched investigation. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Friend Over Distribution of Alcohol During Party in Ajmer; Arrested

Man Thrashes Friend:

Kushinagar Police Launch Investigation:

प्रकरण में जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है तथा सम्बंधित थानें को सूचित किया गया है। — Kushinagar Police (@kushinagarpol) November 21, 2022

