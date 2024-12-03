A chilling discovery was made on December 3 at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow when the body of a newborn was found inside a box during a cargo scan. The lifeless infant was found inside a box in the luggage of a courier agent, who was reportedly attempting to send the parcel from Lucknow to Mumbai. Upon discovery, cargo workers immediately alerted the CISF officials, who detained the courier agent for questioning. A disturbing video circulating online shows the moment workers opened the box to find the body inside. The investigation is ongoing. Lucknow Airport Evacuated: Radioactive Material Found at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, NDRF Called.

Newborn’s Body Found in Cargo at Lucknow Airport (Viewer Discretion Required)

राजधानी लखनऊ के चौधरी चरण सिंह अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट में मंगलवार सुबह नवजात का शव मिलने से हडकम्प मच गया,कोरियर कराने आये एजेन्ट के सामान में मौजूद एक डिब्बे के अन्दर मिला नवजात बच्चे का शव मिलने से कार्गो कर्मचारियों में दहशत फैल गयी। pic.twitter.com/AWvBLPfWSh — Mohd Zia Rizvi 🇮🇳 (@Ziarizvilive) December 3, 2024

Dead Infant Found in Box at Lucknow Airport

लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर प्लास्टिक के डिब्बे में एक महीने के नवजात बच्चे का शव मिला। ये पार्सल लखनऊ से मुंबई के लिए बुक हुआ था। जब कार्गो की स्केनिंग हो रही थी, तब ये मामला पकड़ में आया। कोरियर एजेंट से पूछताछ चल रही है। pic.twitter.com/20K28ylTXw — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 3, 2024

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

