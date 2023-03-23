Two inebriated flyers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly creating a ruckus and hurling abuses at the crew and co-passengers on an IndiGo flight from Dubai to Mumbai. They were placed under arrest after the flight landed in Mumbai on Wednesday and were granted bail by a court here, the official said. The two accused are from Nalasopara in Palghar and Kolhapur. IndiGo Airline's Woman Passenger Caught Smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru Flight, Arrested.

Ruckus in IndiGo Flight

#Update | Two Indigo flyers were booked under section 336 of IPC & sections 21,22 and 25 of Aircraft rules for being drunk & misbehaving with the crew. Both were arrested formally but as the sections were bailable, they were granted bail from the police station itself. Further… — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

