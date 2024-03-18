In Moradabad, a woman, allegedly the wife of a labourer, was subjected to a brutal assault by a man. The disturbing assault, captured on video, has gone viral on social media platforms. The accused, a contractor, allegedly subjected the victim to severe violence. Moradabad Police has swiftly responded to the incident, stating that an investigation is currently underway at Mundhapande police station. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Autorickshaw Driver Deliberately Crushes Puppies in Kanpur, Probe Launched As Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Viewer Discretion Advised

Police Responds

थाना मूंढापाण्डे पर आवश्यक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है।— MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) March 18, 2024

