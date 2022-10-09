Uttar Pradesh is reeling under heavy rains. Heavy rains is being witnessed in Lucknow and other parts of the states. Lucknow administration on Sunday declared holiday for schools and colleges upto 12th std. The administration that due to heavy rainfall and weather conditions in the city, schools and colleges of all boards will be closed tomorrow. Also Read | Karnataka Rains: Holiday Declared for Schools and Colleges in Bengaluru Tomorrow Due to Heavy Rainfall.

Uttar Pradesh:Unprecedented weather conditions have forced administration to close the schools till 12th from tomorrow in many districts. Most of the districts are witnessing heavy to moderate rain from last few hours. pic.twitter.com/pgkXyqVjII — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 9, 2022

