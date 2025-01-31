A boat carrying 30-40 devotees capsized in the Ganga near Man Mandir Ghat in Varanasi, prompting a swift response from rescue teams. The incident, which occurred today, January 31, has led to the deployment of water police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams for search and rescue operations. A video of the accident has surfaced on social media, showing the overturned boat and people in distress. Authorities are working tirelessly to locate the missing and provide assistance to the victims. The cause of the capsizing is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway. Varanasi: Woman Devotee Falls Into ‘Argha’ at Kashi Vishwanath Temple While Trying To Touch Idol; Video Surfaces.

Boat Overturns in Ganga Near Man Mandir Ghat

Boat Capsizes in Ganga

वाराणसी के मान मंदिर घाट पर पलटी नाव नाव पर करीब 12 यात्री थे सवार pic.twitter.com/Tt3rGVQbkh — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 31, 2025

