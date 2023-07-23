A powerful spell of rain, accompanied by strong winds, caused some minor havoc at the newly inaugurated Veer Savarkar International Airport's Terminal Building in Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair. Some videos and photos have surfaced online that show the ceiling of the newly installed terminal building collapsing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new integrated terminal building, or NITB, of the Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 18. Gujarat Flood Video: Cattle, Vehicles Wash Away in Massive Flash Flood Triggered by Heavy Rains in Junagadh.

Ceiling of the New Veer Savarkar International Airport Drops

Not so good news ... the ceiling of the new Veer Savarkar International Airport drops. #Andaman pic.twitter.com/yhjUOnXfQF — Andaman Chronicle (@AndamanNews) July 23, 2023

