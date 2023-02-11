Students of Bengaluru-based Jain university kicked up a row by staging a controversial skit allegedly targeting the Dalit community, including Dr BR Ambedkar, and the reservation system. The video clip of the skit has gone viral on social media drawing the ire of Dalit organisations. The skit performed showcased a man from a lower caste background trying to date an upper-caste woman. The makers turned BR Ambedkar into ‘Beer Ambedkar’ and used several other phrases like ‘Why be Dalit when you can be D-Lit’ sparking outrage by Dalit organisations. Karnataka Shocker: Dalit Woman Abused, Beaten With Slipper by 'Upper Caste' Man After Her Cattle Strays on His Land in Koppal; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Skit by Jain University Students: Video

Casteist slurs are not satire! Students at Jain University, Bangaluru insulted Babasaheb and made casteist humour against the SC community. Such casteist & insensible skits are an attempt to mock the Depressed Classes. pic.twitter.com/QwPexm3fim — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) February 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)