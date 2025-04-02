Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, firmly stated that non-Muslim members in the Waqf Board will have no role in religious affairs. He criticised the opposition for spreading misconceptions, asserting that the bill does not interfere with Muslim religious conduct or property. Shah clarified that non-Muslim members will only be part of the council and board to ensure proper administration and fund utilisation, not to manage religious institutions. He accused critics of instilling fear among minorities for political gain. Emphasising transparency, Shah reiterated that their role is to monitor governance and donation usage to prevent mismanagement within Waqf institutions. Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: Waqf Bill Is Not Interfering in Any Religious System, Any Religious Institution or Any Religious Practice in Any Way, Says Kiren Rijiju (Watch Video).

Amit Shah Clarifies Role of Non-Muslim Members in Waqf Board Amid Opposition Criticism

#WATCH | #WaqfAmendmentBill | Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Where will non-Muslim members be included? In Council and Waqf Board. What would they do? They won't run any religious activity. They would only look after the administration of property donated by someone under… pic.twitter.com/CAkA5dSa1r — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)