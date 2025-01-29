The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf concluded its meeting with the bill being approved by a narrow margin of 14 votes to 11. Opposition members who opposed the bill have been directed to submit their dissent notes by 4 PM today. The approval marks a significant step in the legislative process, though objections from the opposition are expected to spark further debate. Parliamentary Committee Clears Waqf Bill, Approves 14 Amendments Proposed by BJP-Led NDA.

JPC Passes Bill with 14-11 Vote, Opposition to Submit Dissent Notes by 4 PM

