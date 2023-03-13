A large number of devotees on Sunday participated in the 'Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra' in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. The devotees participated in the 'Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra' in order to commemorate the 201st death anniversary of the 18th-century scholar and Saint Sharanabasaveshwar. The 1-minute 19-second video clip shows thousands of devotees witnessing the annual Jatra Mahotsava and car festival which was observed to commemorate the death anniversary of social reformer and saint Sharanabasaveshwar. Char Dham Yatra 2023: Over 2 Lakh Devotees Register for Yatra Slated To Start on April 22.

Devotees Participate in ‘Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra’ in Kalaburagi

#WATCH | Karnataka: A large number of devotees participated in 'Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra' in Kalaburagi, to commemorate the 201st death anniversary of the 18th-century scholar & Saint Sharanabasaveshwar. (12.03) pic.twitter.com/G6gZveQajZ — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

