Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter has been called to conduct a rescue operation in Baran district as flood-like situation worsened on Tuesday due to incessant rainfall. Braving poor weather, the IAF operatives in their Mi-17 chopper evacuated 13 people who were stranded on rooftop due to flash floods.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | On request from the Rajasthan govt, a rescue mission was launched by Indian Air Force’s Special Forces operatives. Braving poor weather, the operatives in their Mi-17 chopper evacuated 13 people stranded on a rooftop due to a flash flood Baran district: Defence Officials pic.twitter.com/CuK1LxuGsz — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

