Malika Handa, deaf and dumb Chess player from Jalandhar on Sunday said that Congress government in Punjab has failed to live upto promises made to her. In a video and note, shared by her on social media, she said that she met Punjab sports minister Pargat Singh as she was promised cash award. She also has the letter of invitation from the government but due to COVID-19 it was cancelled. Sports minister Pargat Singh said that he cannot help the chess palyer as the promise was not made by him. Malika Handa said that the Congress government in Punjab has fooled her and wasted her five years.

#WATCH | Punjab: Jalandhar-based deaf and dumb Chess player, Malika Handa, who'd won several medals in national & int'l events, said the State govt has failed to live up to promises made to her Video Source: Malika Handa's Twitter handle pic.twitter.com/lerByElpnt — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

I m very feeling Hurt 31 dec I met sports minister of Punjab @PargatSOfficial Now He said punjab Govt can not give job and Not cash award accept to (Deaf sports) because they do not have policy for deaf sports. Cc: @CHARANJITCHANNI @sherryontopp @RahulGandhi @rhythmjit @ANI pic.twitter.com/DrZ97mtSNH — Malika Handa🇮🇳🥇 (@MalikaHanda) January 2, 2022

