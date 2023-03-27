Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "My name isn't Savarkar & Gandhi never apologises" remark. Speaking to the media, Raut termed Gandhi's remarks as a "Wrong statement". He further said that the Congress leader is Gandhi but there was no need to drag Savarkar's name. "Savarkar is our inspiration. Inspiration behind our fight is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Veer Savarkar," he added. Union Minister Anurag Thakur Takes Swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Says He Can Never Be Savarkar As Savarkar Never Went on a Foreign Tour for 6 Months (Watch Video).

No Need To Drag Savarkar's Name

#WATCH | "Wrong statement. He's a Gandhi but no need to drag Savarkar's name. Savarkar is our inspiration. Inspiration behind our fight is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Veer Savarkar," says Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi's "My name isn't Savarkar & Gandhi never apologises" remark pic.twitter.com/NEZpQYpf1m — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

