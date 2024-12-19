'We Both Have Been Wronged in a Country We Tried To Contribute To', Says Vijay Mallya After Lalit Kumar Modi Wishes Him on His 69th Birthday

Responding to Modi's birthday wish for him, Vijay Mallya said that they both had been wronged in a country where they tried to contribute.

'We Both Have Been Wronged in a Country We Tried To Contribute To', Says Vijay Mallya After Lalit Kumar Modi Wishes Him on His 69th Birthday
Lalit Kumar Modi and Vijay Mallya. (Photo credits: Facebook and Wikimedia commons)
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 19, 2024 09:34 AM IST

Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Kumar Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish Vijay Mallya on his birthday. Notably, Vijay Mallya turned 69 on Wednesday, December 18. In his post, Lalit Kumar Modi said, "Wishing you my friend #vijaymallya a very #happybirthday - life sure has its ups and downs we have both seen it. This too shall pass." Responding to Modi's birthday wish for him, Vijay Mallya said that they both had been wronged in a country where they tried to contribute. Vijay Mallya Targets Nirmala Sitharaman Over Claim of INR 14,000 Crore Debt Recovery, Says ‘More Than Double the Amount Owed Recovered From Me, Will Anyone Question This Blatant Injustice?’.

We Both Have Been Wronged, Says Vijay Mallya

    Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Kumar Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish Vijay Mallya on his birthday. Notably, Vijay Mallya turned 69 on Wednesday, December 18. In his post, Lalit Kumar Modi said, "Wishing you my friend #vijaymallya a very #happybirthday - life sure has its ups and downs we have both seen it. This too shall pass." Responding to Modi's birthday wish for him, Vijay Mallya said that they both had been wronged in a country where they tried to contribute.

