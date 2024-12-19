'We Both Have Been Wronged in a Country We Tried To Contribute To', Says Vijay Mallya After Lalit Kumar Modi Wishes Him on His 69th Birthday

Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Kumar Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish Vijay Mallya on his birthday. Notably, Vijay Mallya turned 69 on Wednesday, December 18. In his post, Lalit Kumar Modi said, "Wishing you my friend #vijaymallya a very #happybirthday - life sure has its ups and downs we have both seen it. This too shall pass." Responding to Modi's birthday wish for him, Vijay Mallya said that they both had been wronged in a country where they tried to contribute. Vijay Mallya Targets Nirmala Sitharaman Over Claim of INR 14,000 Crore Debt Recovery, Says ‘More Than Double the Amount Owed Recovered From Me, Will Anyone Question This Blatant Injustice?’.

We Both Have Been Wronged, Says Vijay Mallya

Thank you my dearest friend….we both have been wronged in a Country we tried to contribute to. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also do not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)