A political row has erupted across the country after Home Minster Amit Shah stirred a controversy with his remarks on BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. Several MPs of the INDIA Bloc staged a protest on the premises of the Parliament on Wednesday, December 18, a day after Amit Shah made the statements on Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, December 17. While several MPs demanded an apology from Shah and even asked him to resign, the BJP claimed that the opposition was circulating clipped videos and engaging in cheap tricks. Amit Shah also refuted allegations of insulting BR Ambedkar and accused the opposition of distorting his statements. "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'," Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha. Watch Amit Shah's full statement on BR Ambedkar below. Amit Shah Refutes Claim That He Insulted BR Ambedkar, Accuses Opposition of Distorting Statements (Watch Video).

What Did Amit Shah Said on BR Ambedkar? Watch His Full Statement

Selected Portions of Amit Shah's Speech Have Been Misrepresented in Clipped Video, Says PIB

