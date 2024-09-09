The Joint Platform of Doctors in West Bengal has written a formal protest letter to Abhishek Banerjee, National General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), demanding an unconditional apology for a recent statement made on social media. The doctors' association expressed outrage over Banerjee’s post on X (formerly Twitter) from September 6, which they described as "untrue and incendiary." In the post, Banerjee accused doctors of negligence after a boy from Konnagar died from a road accident, bleeding for three hours without medical attention due to an ongoing protest by junior doctors. The letter emphasised that Banerjee's statement has caused unrest within the medical community and could harm public trust in healthcare professionals. The group urged the TMC leader to retract the comments and issue a public apology to avoid further escalation of tensions. So far, Banerjee has not publicly responded to the demands from the doctors' association. Abhishek Banerjee’s Daughter Targeted: Man Arrested From North 24 Paragans for Giving Rape Threat to TMC Leader’s Daughter During Protest March Over RG Kar Incident.

Doctors in West Bengal Write Formal Protest Letter to Abhishek Banerjee

Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal writes to TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, registering their protest and demanding an unconditional apology for "untrue and incendiary statement on social media". Their letter mentions his post from Sept 6 on X. pic.twitter.com/yYOllfcjym — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024

Banerjee Accusing Doctors of Negligence After a Boy From Konnagar Died From a Road Accident

A young boy from Konnagar lost his life today following a road accident, after BLEEDING FOR 3 HOURS WITHOUT RECEIVING MEDICAL ATTENTION, a consequence of the ongoing protest by doctors in response to the #RGKar incident. While the demands of the junior doctors are both fair and… pic.twitter.com/1wJBVhPP7y — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 6, 2024

