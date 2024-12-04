Shiv Sena boss Eknath Shinde will take oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief, along with Chief Minister-elect Devendra Fadnavis and another deputy-designate Ajit Pawar, at Mumbai's Azad Maidan tomorrow, December 5, Shiv Sena sources said on Wednesday. According to the sources, Eknath Shinde on Wednesday agreed to take up the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's role. The development came hours after Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar held a joint press conference earlier today. ‘Main to Lene Wala Hoon’: Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde Engage in Fun Banter Over Media Question on Deputy CM (Watch Video).

Eknath Shinde To Take Oath As Maharashtra’s Deputy CM:

Eknath Shinde to take oath tomorrow as Maharashtra's Deputy CM along with Ajit Pawar, in the new government: Shiv Sena Sources pic.twitter.com/P9OsbJZMjm — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024

