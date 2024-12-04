Ajit Pawar is known for his wit and humour. Everyone once again witnessed the funny side of Ajit Pawar when he and Eknath Shinde engaged in fun banter after a media person questioned Shiv Sena Boss about the Deputy CM in the new Maharashtra government. When asked if he and Ajit Pawar would also take the oath as Deputy CMs tomorrow, Eknath Shinde said, "Wait until evening." In response, Ajit Pawar said, "Sham tak unka samaj aayega, I will take it (oath), I will not wait." Following this, everyone present at the press conference broke into laughter. A video of the fun banter between Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde has gone viral on social media. Will Ladki Bahin Yojana Continue Under New Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis? Here's What BJP Promised Before Assembly Elections.

Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde Engage in Fun Banter

VIDEO | Maharashtra: NCP Chief Ajit Pawar takes a jibe at Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, when Eknath Shinde responded to a media query on whether he is taking oath as Deputy CM, by saying that he (Ajit Pawar) will be taking oath, and Eknath Shinde may take time and decide by the… pic.twitter.com/cTgl32l0mG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2024

