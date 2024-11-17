The Election Commission today, November 17, directed the CEO of Jharkhand to immediately direct BJP Jharkhand to take down a post from the party's social media platforms after it received complaints from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress. The ECI asked the Jharkhand CEO to seek an explanation from the Jharkhand BJP over the alleged violation of provisions of MCC in the said post. This comes after the election commission received complaints from Congress and JMM regarding a misleading and malicious video posted by BJP Jharkhand social media platforms. The CEO has also been directed to take action in the matter and to get the objectionable posts removed from social media platforms expeditiously. Kalpana Soren Hits Out at BJP, Says Their Senior Leaders Roaming in Jharkhand, Don’t Have Time To Visit Manipur.

ECI Asks CEO to Take Action

Taking serious note of the complaints from INC and JMM regarding a misleading and malicious video posted by BJP Jharkhand social media platforms, EC has directed CEO Jharkhand to immediately direct BJP Jharkhand to take down the said post from party social media platforms along… — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

