The exit polls for the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Elections show a closely contested battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), with both parties projected to secure 29 seats each. According to the "Mega Exit-Poll," the Indian National Congress (INC) is predicted to win 13 seats, while the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) is expected to secure 3 seats. Other parties are likely to win a combined total of 7 seats. In terms of voter sentiment, the BJP is projected to secure 35% of the vote share, while JMM follows closely with 25%. The INC is predicted to capture 15%, while AJSU is expected to garner 5%. Other parties will account for 20% of the vote share, making it a crucial factor in the overall election outcome. The results for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 are set to be announced on November 23. Jharkhand Exit Poll Result 2024 by Peoples Pulse: BJP-Led NDA Alliance Poised for Majority, JMM Trails; Check Party-Wise Seat Numbers Here.

Mega Exit-Poll Predicts BJP and JMM to Secure 29 Seats Each

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)