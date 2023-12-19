Kangana Ranaut's father has provided a significant update about the long-running rumour that she would run for the Lok Sabha in 2024. According to News18, Kangana's father, Amardeep, said his daughter will run for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on behalf of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Kangana will only run for office on a BJP ticket, according to Amardeep Ranaut, who informed the outlet that the party must choose the constituency of her contest. Kangana met with JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP, at his home in Shastri Nagar, Kullu, on Sunday ever since there have been rumours that Kangana may run for office as a BJP candidate. Kangana Ranaut Slams Subramanian Swamy, Calls Herself 'Arguably the Greatest of All Time in Hindi Films' After Former Member of Rajya Sabha Questions Her Chief Guest Role at Ramlila.

Kangana Ranaut to Contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on BJP Ticket

Kangana Ranaut to contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections on a BJP ticket Constituency to be decided soon by BJP high command pic.twitter.com/Z3b9FhQHzT — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) December 19, 2023

