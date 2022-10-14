Lisa is never off-duty when it comes to mastering her style quotient with dramatic looks that make fans go gaga! This time, the BLACKPINK star dropped pics in stylish outfits that are sure to leave the BLINKs in complete awe of her beauty. In the first picture, Lalisa looked dramatic in the short pink dress with sleeves kept in the darker shade that amped up her ensemble with perfection. Meanwhile, the second pic featured the Korean singer in the black netted mini dress and no doubt, she exuded her inner charisma in the stunning outfit! Take a look at Lisa's latest pics and decide whether you loved the BLACKPINK singer in 'Black' or 'Pink'? BLACKPINK's Lisa Sizzles in Black Corset Top and Mini Skirt As She Exudes Gorgeousness in Recent Instagram Post; View Pics

View Latest IG Pics of BLACKPINK's Lisa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

Beauty in Black!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)