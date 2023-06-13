BLACKPINK's Lisa is currently in Melbourne, Australia. The K-Pop Star took to her official Instagram handle to share some of her gorgeous pictures. In one of the video selfies, Lisa is seen wearing a shimmery red top with feather sleeves. Lisa looks absolutely stunning in these backstage pictures from Melbourne. "Happy to finally be back in Melbourne! [sic]," Lisa wrote in the caption of the post. BLACKPINK's Lisa Visits Ayutthaya in Thailand, Flaunts Minimalist-Chic Style in New Instagram Pictures.

Check Lisa's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

