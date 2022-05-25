Deepika Padukone's Cannes Film Festival wardrobe is surely envious, as the lady has been serving one phenomenal look after other. Now, the actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pics that see her in a printed floral flowy dress. From head to toe, her OOTD spells glam and we are floored. Not to miss, the matching heels, top-notch hairdo and striking earrings. Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Serves Drama in White Co-Ord Set With Balloon Sleeves on Day 8 of the Prestigious Event (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

