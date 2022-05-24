Hina Khan is winning at the fashion games at Cannes 2022. She has been serving looks and not even one ensemble worn by the actress has been disappointing. She stepped out in another stunning outfit today, making sure everyone took notice. Hina wore an ice blue maxi-length dress with thigh-high slits, full-length sleeves and boasted a crisp silhouette.. It was complemented with a sheer slip with glitzy details. She tied her hair in a clean bun, and minimal makeup and diamond jewellery. Hina Khan Is Undoubtedly Best-Dressed Celeb in This Satin Gold Gown, View Pics of Star From Cannes 2022.

Take A Look At The Photos Below:

