With Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 celebrated on Friday, here's a style guide that will help you decide your look for the festivity. You can try these looks over the period of the next ten days during the Ganeshotsav celebration. The list includes enthralling saree looks of Indian TV actress Erica Fernandes that will engage and inspire you to adorn a similar style for this festive season. The traditional yet modern drapes are extremely elegant choices for the Ganesh Utsav. You can follow Ganesh Chaturthi fashion for more inspiration.
1. White Chiffon Saree With Gajra
View this post on Instagram
2. Printed Blue Saree With a Choker
View this post on Instagram
3. Plain Saree With Printed Choli
View this post on Instagram
4. Floral Saree With Classic Jewelry
View this post on Instagram
5. Ruffled Saree And a Vintage Choker
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)