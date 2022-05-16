Actress Hina Khan is set to walk the red carpet again at Cannes Film Festival this year. But ahead of her big comeback, Hina graced the carpet at UK Asian Film Festival 2022 that took place yesterday in London. Hina Khan looked stunning in a fusion white corset dress with embellishments created by designer Tarun Tahiliani. Hina took to Instagram to share a few pictures in which She kept her makeup very subtle and her tresses packed. She also wore green dangler earrings.

Checkout The Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

