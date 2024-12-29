Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal gave millions of her fans and followers a glimpse of her personal life with a “Decembering” photo dump on Instagram. The 39-year-old shared a series of photos with husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil where the young family is seen having a gala time. One of the photos shared was that of bikini-clad Kajal Aggarwal chilling in the pool with her two-year-old son. The cute picture of the gorgeous mum slaying in a black bikini soon went viral on social media, and also the fans of the Indian 2 actress began trending the hashtag #KajalAggarwal on X (previously known as Twitter). There are several cute photos of her toddler son Neil, who seems to have the best time in December. The photo dump also included pictures of Kajal Aggarwal having a blast with fellow stars from the cinema industry, such as actress Tamannaah Bhatia, her boyfriend and actor Vijay Verma, director Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya, among others.

Kajal Aggarwal 'Decembering' Photo Dump on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal's Bikini Photo Catches Netizens' Attention

Adorable Moment

Cutiess

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)