Kylie Jenner celebrated her 24th birthday recently and on her special day, she has launched a new makeup line under her own company Kylie Cosmetics. Now she is going to launch her own swimwear line named 'Kylie Swim'. Thus, the fashion mogul has taken to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her upcoming swimwear line. She has shared a sizzling picture of her wherein she can be seen wearing a sexy multi-coloured halter one-piece swimsuit and she is looking extremely hot in the same. Take a look:

