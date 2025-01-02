PM Narendra Modi with the chadar, which was sent to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's dargah on the occasion of 813th Urs. (Photo credits: X/@KirenRijiju)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, January 2, extended the greetings on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Narendra Modi said, "May this occasion bring happiness and peace into everyone’s lives." Earlier in the day, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that PM Modi presented the Chadar that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. "This gesture reflects his deep respect for India’s rich spiritual heritage and the enduring message of harmony and compassion," Rijiju's post read. Ajmer Dargah 813th Urs: PM Narendra Modi to Send Chadar to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's Dargah on Occasion of 813th Urs.

Greetings on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. May this occasion bring happiness and peace into everyone’s lives. https://t.co/vKZDwEROli — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2025

