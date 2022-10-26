Bhai Dooj is a very significant Hindi festival that falls after Diwali and celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The celebration of this festival is very similar to Raksha Bandhan but the mythological stories behind their significance are different. While Raksha Bandhan celebrates the time Princess Draupadi tied a piece of cloth from her saree on Lord Krishna’s injured finger after which he vowed to always protect her, Bhai Dooj celebrates the time Lord Krishna defeated the demon Narakasura and later visited his sister Subhadra, who celebrated his victory by applying a Tilak or Tika on his forehead. To celebrate the special brother-sister bond on this day, here are Bhaiya Dooj 2022 wishes and Bhaubeej greetings that you can share as Bhai Phota WhatsApp messages and Bhai Tika images and HD wallpapers with your sisters. Bhai Dooj 2022 Quotes & HD Wallpapers: Bhau Beej Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Images To Share With All the Brothers and Sisters on This Festive Day.

Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Wishes and Bhaubeej Greetings

Bhai Dooj 2022 Messages for Sisters (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: For My Sweet Sister, Sending Loving Bhai Dooj Wishes for You. I Send My Love and Promise To Protect and Love You Till My Last Breath of Life.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Wishes for Sisters (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To My Dearest Sisters, I Wish a Very Happy Bhai Dooj and I Pray to the Almighty To Always Bless You With Happiness, Success and Glory in Life.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Greetings for Sisters (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Bhai Dooj, I Am Sending My Warm Wishes to My Sisters. May Our Bond of Love Grow Stronger With Each Passing Day.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Images for Sisters (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Sister Who Has Always Been There for Me Through Thick and Thin, I Wish a Very Happy Bhai Dooj to You. Always Keep Smiling.

Bhai Dooj 2022 HD Wallpapers for Sisters (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I May Not Have Been the Best Brother to You but I Know That You Always Have Been the Most Perfect Sister to Me. Wishing You a Very Happy Bhai Dooj.

