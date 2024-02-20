Bhishma Ashtami marks the death anniversary of Bhishma Pitamah, a character in the Hindu epic Mahabharat. Bhishma Pitamah 2024 will be observed on February 16. Bhishma practiced celibacy his entire life and was devoted to his father. Because of his devotion and loyalty, he was given the option to choose his time of death. Bhishma Pitamah was a brave warrior and a great archer during his time. According to legends, after being severely injured on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, Bhishma did not die. Instead, he left his body only after 58 days. He did this because he wanted to die on the auspicious day of Uttarayana. This is the day when Lord Surya starts moving northwards after completing the six-month period of Dakshiyana. Hindus believe that those who die on this day go to heaven. Share Bhishma Pitamah 2024 messages, quotes, wallpapers, and images to observe the auspicious day. Bhishma Ashtami 2024 Date: Know All About the Day That Marks the Death Anniversary of Bhishma Pitamah.

