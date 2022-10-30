The four-day festival of Chhath Puja 2022 started on October 28 and will go on till October 31. The third day of Chhath Puja, called Sandhya Arghya, is celebrated as the most important of all when devotees keep the Nirjala fast and break it during the sunset by offering Arghya to Lord Surya, As you celebrate Day 3 of Chhath on October 30, Sunday, send Sandhya Arghya wishes, Facebook greetings, Quotes and SMS to loved ones. Get Chhath Puja 2022 WhatsApp Status & Happy Chhath Puja messages below.

Chhath Puja 2022 WhatsApp Status & Messages

Sandhya Arghya 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Sun Alone Is the Source and the End. There Is Nothing Apart From It. Happy Sandhya Arghya!

Chhath Puja 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Puja 2022

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

Chhath Puja 2022 Image Reads: May the Sun God Bless You with Everything You Have Wishes For. Jai Chhathi Maiyya

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

Chhath Puja 2022 Image Reads: I Wish the Colour, Bliss and Beauty of This Festival Be with You Throughout the Year! Happy Chhath

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

Chhath Puja 2022 Image Reads: Long live the Tradition of Chhath Puja. May Nature Bless You With Love and Care. Happy Chhath Puja

Chhath Sandhya Arghya 2022 Messages: Share Wishes for Worshipping the Setting Sun During Chhath Puja

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)