The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) commenced its special Diwali Muhurat Trading with Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO at L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, present as the chief guest for the opening bell ceremony. In the opening session, the Sensex surged by 331.10 points to 65,235.78, while the Nifty jumped 100.85 points to 19,526.20. The special one-hour trading session marks the beginning of the Hindu calendar year, Vikram Samvat, with Samvat 2080 starting on November 12 at 6 pm. Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 Date, Time: All You Need To Know About Special One-Hour Trading Session of Stock Market To Be Held on Deepavali.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 Opens at BSE

#WATCH | Mumbai: 'Muhurat Trading' at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE); Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO at L&T Finance Holdings Ltd present as the chief guest on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/irqkcyRCI4 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Sensex Surges in Diwali Opening Session

Sensex rises by 331.10 pts to 65,235.78, Nifty jumps 100.85 pts to 19,526.20 in opening session of special mahurat trading — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2023

