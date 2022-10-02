To celebrate the immense contributions of our Father of the Nation or Mahatma Gandhi, Gandhi Jayanti is observed on October 2 every year. It is among the three major national holidays and people thank Bapu for everything he has done for the country. They try to follow in his footsteps of non-violence on this day. His approach to a non-violent freedom struggle led to the formation International Day of Non-Violence on the same day. Mahatma Gandhi was born Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in 1869 and after spending 21 years in South Africa for his law practice, he returned to India in 1915. His simple lifestyle and fasts during his struggle for independence to protest against the injustices of British rule are still remembered to this day. To celebrate the Mahatma, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as greetings and messages with your friends and family on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2022. Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Quotes, HD Wallpapers and SMS to Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: Let’s Remember the Mahatma Who Shook the World in a Gentle Way. Wishing You a Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Images

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: On This Special Day, Remember What Gandhiji Taught and Propagated. An Eye for an Eye Makes the Whole World Blind. Follow Non-Violence and Be Kind. Best Wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 HD Wallpapers

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: May the Spirit of Truth and Non-Violence Be With Us During This Gandhi Jayanti. My Best Wishes to You on This Day Which Marks the Importance of Non-Violence in Our Lives.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Images

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022!

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes Send Inspirational Quotes & Images on Mahatma Gandhi Birth Anniversary

