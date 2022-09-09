Ganesh Visarjan 2022 is here! Lord Ganesha's idol immersion process takes place on Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the end of 10-day Ganeshotsav. Anant Chaturdashi 2022 is being celebrated on September 9, Friday. Devotees have begun the grand celebrations to mark the farewell of Ganpati Bappa. Loud chants and slogans take up the joyous celebrations on Anant Chaturdashi. Celebrate the day by sending Ganesh Visarjan 2022 slogans & HD wallpapers to your friends and family. Download Ganpati Bappa chants, Anant Chaturdashi 2022 images & Ganesh Visarjan messages for free online.

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Slogans & HD Wallpapers

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Photos (File Image)

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Image Reads: Laal Phool Pile Phool, Ganpati Bappa Beautiful

Ganpati Bappa Morya (File Image)

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Image Reads: All The Bappa Fans, Don't Miss The Chance, Damru Dance, Damru Dance, Damru Dance, Damru Dance

Ganpati Bappa Morya (File Image)

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Image Reads: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Ganpati Bappa Superstar

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Image Reads: May Lord Ganesha Guide You During All Ups and Downs of Life. Wish You a Very Happy Anant Chaturdashi.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Image Reads: This Anant Chaturdashi, Pray to Lord Vishnu for Eternal Peace and Happiness in the World. May There Be No Sorrow or Agony—A Very Blissful Anant Chaturdashi to You and Your Loved Ones.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)