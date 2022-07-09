Watch live streaming of the 3rd Day of Hajj 2022 as pilgrims leave from Muzdalifa to Jamarat in Mecca city to stone the devil. After spending the night in Muzdalifah, Hujjaj collects 70 stones to pelt the three pillars of Satan in Jamarat on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah is one of the Hajj rituals which is performed for three days in a row. Hujjaj will perform Eid al-Adha 2022 prayers around 6 A.M in the Haramain Sharifain and then they will proceed to Masjid Al Haram to perform Tawaaf Al Ifaadah. You can watch online through live streaming of Salat Al Eid 2022 here.

Watch Live Hajj 1443 Here:

LIVE | #Hajj1443 Broadcast Hajj Sermon at 12:30 PMhttps://t.co/8HqG4ZUJws — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) July 8, 2022

