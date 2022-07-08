After a block of two years, thousands of Muslims will attend the annual Hajj this year in Kaaba, the 'House of God' in the sacred city of Mecca. The video shared by the Twitter page Haramain Sharifain shows pilgrims going towards Arafat, a 70 meters high granite hill in the east of the Holy City of Makkah. Muslims be in Arafat from after dawn until after sunset on 9th Dhu'l-Hijjah, after performing the dawn Fajr prayer at Mina. Hajj Mubarak 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Quotes, Wallpapers & SMS to Your Relatives on the Annual Islamic Pilgrimage.

Watch The Video:

Hujjaj are now flocking to #Arafat following Fajr Prayers from Mina pic.twitter.com/UBFOT45Xce — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) July 8, 2022

