Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali 2021 and Prosperous New Year. It is a customary tradition in India to greet Happy New Year in advance on the occasion of Diwali or Deepavali. Gujarat celebrates New Year, called Bestu Varas or Gujarati New Year following the Hindu calendar. People from other states too send New Year greetings in advance as in less than two months’ time, the New Year arrives on January 1 following the Gregorian calendar. This is why it is a common practice to exchange Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year messages and greetings to their family and friends. Here’s our collection of Happy Diwali 2021 and Prosperous New Year wishes, Happy Diwali 2021 and Prosperous images and HD wallpapers, quotes, SMS, and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Just Like the Colours of Rangoli, Hope This Diwali Brings New Smiles, Undiscovered Avenues, and Different Perspective and Unbound Happiness. Have a Wonderful Diwali and a Great New Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Beauty of Deepavali Season Fill Your Home With Happiness, and May the Coming Year Provide You With All That Brings You Joy. Happy Diwali!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fortunate Is The One Who Has Learned To Admire, and Not To Envy. Good Wishes for a Joyous Diwali and a Happy New Year With Plenty of Peace and Prosperity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Each One of You a Very Happy and Prosperous Deepawali. May This Year Brings You Lots and Lots of Happiness in Life and Fulfill All Your Dreams.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Diwali Bring You Lots of Happiness to You and Your Family. Wishing You All Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year

Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year Wishes: Celebrate Shubh Deepawali 2021 With Near and Dear Ones

