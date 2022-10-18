Kati Bihu in Assam marks the beginning of the new harvest season and it is one of the three most significant festivals in Assam, with the other two being Bhogali Bihu and Rongali Bihu. This festival usually falls in the middle of October and on the first day of the Kati month, according to the Assamese calendar. There is a tradition of lighting clay lamps on this day. To celebrate this festival that surpasses all religions, social status and caste, share Kati Bihu 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as WhatsApp messages, quotes and greetings to mark Kongali Bihu. Happy Kati Bihu 2022 Messages & Quotes: Kongali Bihu Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and HD Images To Send on the Important Assamese Festival.

