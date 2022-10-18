Kati Bihu is the one of the three important Assamese festivals that marks the sowing season for the farmers. Kati Bihu 2022 falls on October 18, Tuesday. It is also called Kongali Bihu and is celebrated in a yet sombre way as it's time of the year when the availability of rice is low. The day is celebrated by lighting a lamp outside the houses and worshipping the holy Tulsi plant for better harvest in the future. Celebrate Kati Bihu by sending Kongali Bihu wishes, WhatsApp messages & HD images to loved ones. Forward Happy Kati Bihu 2022 messages & Kati Bihu quotes to friends and family.

Happy Kati Bihu 2022 Messages & Quotes

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

Kongali Bihu 2022 Wishes

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

Kati Bihu Greetings

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

Quotes to Send on the Assamese Festival

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

Happy Kati Bihu Images & HD Wallpapers

Kati Bihu Greetings (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)